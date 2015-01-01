Abstract

Children often experience mental health difficulties after a concussion. Yet, the extent to which a concussion precipitates or exacerbates mental health difficulties remains unclear. This study aimed to examine psychological predictors of mental health difficulties after pediatric concussion. Children (aged 5 to <18 years, M=11.7, SD=3.3) with concussion were recruited in a single-site longitudinal prospective cohort study conducted at a tertiary children's hospital (n=115, 73.9% male). The primary outcomes included internalizing (anxious, depressed, withdrawn behaviors), externalizing (risk-taking, aggression, attention difficulties), and total mental health problems, as measured by the Child Behavior Checklist at two weeks (acute) and three months (post-acute) after concussion. Predictors included parents' retrospective reports of premorbid concussive symptoms (Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory; PCSI), the child and their family's psychiatric history, child-rated perfectionism (Adaptive-Maladaptive Perfectionism Scale), and child-rated resilience (Youth Resilience Measure). Higher premorbid PCSI ratings consistently predicted acute and post-acute mental health difficulties. This relationship was significantly moderated by child psychiatric history. Furthermore, pre-injury learning difficulties, child psychiatric diagnoses, family psychiatric history, lower resilience, previous concussions, female sex, and older age at injury were associated with greater mental health difficulties after concussion. Pre-injury factors accounted for 23.4-39.9% of acute mental health outcomes, and 32.3-37.8% of post-acute mental health outcomes. When acute mental health was factored into the model, a total of 47.0%-68.8% of variance was explained by the model. Overall, in this sample of children, several pre-injury demographic and psychological factors were observed to predict mental health difficulties after a concussion. These findings need to be validated in future research involving larger, multi-site studies that include a broader cohort of children after concussion.

