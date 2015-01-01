|
Citation
|
Gawrysiak M, Loomis D, Ehmann S, Wayne S, Armao M. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38662506
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress (PTS) are prominent risk factors for problematic substance use, but little research has evaluated the mechanisms that link PTS and substance use. Emerging research supports the utility of reward probability (i.e., access to and pleasure experienced in response to environmental reward) as a mediator of the relationship between trauma and alcohol use problems. However, no existing studies have examined whether reward probability mediates the link between posttraumatic stress (PTS) and cannabis use in trauma exposed individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
behavioral economics; cannabis use; posttraumatic stress; reward probability; substance-free reward