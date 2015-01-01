|
Bresin K, Hatfield O, Ahrenholtz MS, Verona E. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38662516
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Theories suggest that experiences of negative and positive affect are important precursors to alcohol and illicit substance use. Research utilizing ecological momentary assessments (EMA) has generally supported the relation between momentary experiences of positive affect, but not negative affect, and subsequent substance use. Unfortunately, most of these studies have focused on alcohol use and not other substance use. The goal of this paper was to further explore the relation between momentary affect and use of both alcohol and illicit substances within a population of individuals with a history of substance use. Additionally, this study aimed to understand whether the relations between affect and substance use would vary depending on the timing of EMA assessments of affect prior to substance use.
Language: en
Drug Abuse; Ecological Momentary Assessment; Emotional Vulnerability