Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals presenting to hospital due to suicide attempt are at high risk for repeated suicidal act, yet there are meager data on the extent to which repeated suicidal acts result in death.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was based on a general hospital self-harm register system in a rural county in China. Identified individuals who attempted suicide were contacted and followed up for up to 8 years. Main outcomes over follow-up were: 1) suicide death, 2) nonlethal suicide attempt, and 3) suicidal acts including suicide death and nonlethal attempt. Incidence densities, correlates, and case fatality of repeated suicidal acts were estimated.



FINDINGS: A total of 1086 individuals (two-thirds females, mean age 40.6 years) with a suicide attempt presenting to hospital (index attempt) were identified and followed up, with most of the index attempts by pesticide ingestion (79%). Over follow-up, there were 116 suicidal acts carried out by 108 individuals (69 females, 39 males), including 34 suicide deaths (21 females, 13 males), yielding a high case-fatality of 29.3%. During follow-up, suicide death rates were also high overall and in the first year of follow-up (846.7 and 1787.2 per 100,000 person years). Over follow-up, pesticide was the most common method (47/116) of repeated suicidal act and yielded a higher case-fatality than other methods (46.8% vs 17.4%, χ(2) = 11.68, P < 0.001). The incidence densities of repeated suicidal acts and nonlethal attempts were low compared to rates reported in previous literature.



INTERPRETATION: Incidence densities of repeated suicidal acts in a rural China cohort were low compared to previous studies. However, rates of suicide deaths over follow-up were high, a result driven by the high case-fatality of suicidal acts and attributable to the common use of pesticides. Reducing suicidal acts with pesticides is a key target for suicide prevention in rural China. FUNDING: Beijing Municipal High Rank Public Health Researcher Training Program, Beijing Hospitals Authority Clinical Medicine Development of Special Funding Support, and Beijing Hospitals Authority's Ascent Plan.

