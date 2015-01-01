Abstract

AIM: To examine the association of women's exposure to domestic violence during pregnancy with postpartum maternal psychological well-being (postpartum depression and anxiety) in the early postpartum period.



METHODS: The sample of this descriptive correlational research study comprised 358 women. Data were collected using the Personal Information Form, the Domestic Violence Screening Tool, the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, and the Postpartum Specific Anxiety Scale. The one-way multivariate analysis of variance, and a multivariate linear regression analysis was performed to analysis of data.



RESULTS: The mean scores of the HITS, the EPDS, and the PSAS were 6.00±16.00, 7.47±5.57, and 72.02±18.63 respectively. Considering the cut-off values of the scales, the women were found to be at risk for exposure to domestic violence (20.1%), postpartum depression (24%), and postpartum anxiety (11.2%). Education level and having social security was significantly associated with women's HITS and PSAS score.Women with high mean domestic violence scores had high mean postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety scores. Women's mean domestic violence and postpartum anxiety scores were significantly and positively associated with their mean postpartum depression scores (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study revealed that women were frequently exposed to DV during pregnancy, education level and social security were important predictors of exposure to DV, and that DV associated with postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. Exposure to DV and postpartum anxiety increased the risk of postpartum depression. It is recommended to integrate screening, guidance, and supportive counseling practices into routine antenatal care to improve the mental health of pregnant women at risk.

