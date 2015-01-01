Abstract

This integrative review expands on the work of Kramer et al. (2020), by reviewing studies that utilized the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ) to examine the interpersonal constructs (thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness) of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (ITS) to understand suicidal thoughts and behaviors among service members and Veterans with combat experience. Very few studies (n = 9) in the literature were identified, however important relationships were revealed between combat exposure/experiences, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among military samples. Studies also reported risk factors for high levels of thwarted belongingness or perceived burdensomeness in military samples, such as moral injuries, betrayal, and aggression. This review highlights the utility of the INQ to measure ITS constructs among Post-9/11 U.S. Combat Veterans.

