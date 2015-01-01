Abstract

Decision Support Systems (DSS) are tools designed to help operators make effective choices in workplace environments where discernment and critical thinking are required for effective performance. Path planning in military operations and general logistics both require individuals to make complex and time-sensitive decisions. However, these decisions can be complex and involve the synthesis of numerous tradeoffs for various paths with dynamically changing conditions. Intelligence collection can vary in difficulty, specifically in terms of the disparity between locations of interest and timing restrictions for when and how information can be collected. Furthermore, plans may need to be changed adaptively mid-operation, as new collection requirements appear, increasing task difficulty. We tested participants in a path planning decision-making exercise with scenarios of varying difficulty in a series of two experiments. In the first experiment, each map displayed two paths simultaneously, relating to two possible routes for the two available trucks. Participants selected the optimal path plan, representing the best solution across multiple routes. In the second experiment, each map displayed a single path, and participants selected the best two paths sequentially. In the first experiment, utilizing the DSS was predictive of adoption of more heuristic decision strategies, and that strategic approach yielded more optimal route selection. In the second experiment, there was a direct effect of the DSS on increased decision performance and a decrease in perceived task workload.

Language: en