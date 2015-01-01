SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wong I, Asfaw A, Rosa R. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(16): e385.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

DOI

10.15585/mmwr.mm7316a6

PMID

38662669

Abstract

In 2022, the percentage of employed adults who slept <7 hours on average during a 24-hour period increased with the number of hours worked per week, including 29% among those who worked ≤40 hours, 35% among those who worked 41-60 hours, and 48% among those who worked >60 hours per week. The patterns were similar for men and women.

Supplementary Table: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/153722

* Estimates were based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population, with 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Based on a response to the question, "On average, how many hours of sleep do you get in a 24-hour period?"

§ Based on a response to the question, "How many hours did you work last week at all jobs or businesses?"


Language: en

Keywords

*Employment/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Sex Distribution; United States/epidemiology; Work Schedule Tolerance; Young Adult

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print