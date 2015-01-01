|
Wong I, Asfaw A, Rosa R. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(16): e385.
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
38662669
Abstract
In 2022, the percentage of employed adults who slept <7 hours on average during a 24-hour period increased with the number of hours worked per week, including 29% among those who worked ≤40 hours, 35% among those who worked 41-60 hours, and 48% among those who worked >60 hours per week. The patterns were similar for men and women.
Language: en
