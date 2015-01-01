Abstract

In 2022, the percentage of employed adults who slept <7 hours on average during a 24-hour period increased with the number of hours worked per week, including 29% among those who worked ≤40 hours, 35% among those who worked 41-60 hours, and 48% among those who worked >60 hours per week. The patterns were similar for men and women.



Supplementary Table: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/153722



* Estimates were based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population, with 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on a response to the question, "On average, how many hours of sleep do you get in a 24-hour period?"



§ Based on a response to the question, "How many hours did you work last week at all jobs or businesses?"

