SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gross ML. Narrat. Inq. Bioeth. 2023; 13(3): 199-204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)

DOI

10.1353/nib.2023.a924191

PMID

38661993

Abstract

In 12 narratives, medical workers from Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza, Iraq, Israel, Myanmar, and Ukraine describe the day-to-day challenges of providing quality medical care in austere conflict zones. Faced with severe shortages of supplies, overwhelmed by sick and injured civilians and soldiers, and subject to constant attacks on medical personnel and facilities, the contributors to this collection confront difficult dilemmas of justice, medical impartiality, neutrality, burnout, and moral injury as they struggle to fulfill their duties as medical professionals, military officers, and conscientious citizens.


Language: en

Keywords

*Ethics, Medical; *Military Personnel; Humans; Middle East; Military Medicine/ethics; Narration; Quality of Health Care/ethics; Social Justice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print