Abstract

The authors highlight the extensive reach of firearm-related brain injuries recognizing it as a critical global health issue with these injuries placing a heavy burden on neurosurgical systems worldwide.1 Studies like the one from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi emphasize the ubiquity of the problem, particularly in regions affected by conflict.2 These challenges are exacerbated by the legacy of conflict—a significant issue spotlighted by the Secretary General of the United Nations, who pointed out the role of unregulated small arms in conflicts over the past decade, leading to tens of thousands of deaths annually, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive control measures.3



Neurological societies worldwide are poised to advocate for policies grounded in scientific evidence to assist in preventing and managing firearm injuries. Collaborations, like those seen in the United States, between neurosurgical communities and legislative bodies on initiatives related to mental health and firearm safety training showcase the potential of such alliances.4,5 These initiatives are in harmony with international efforts, reinforcing that education around firearm safety and appropriate restrictions of firearm access is pivotal in reducing accidental injuries and fatalities. A salient example of the impact that informed policy can have is Israel's 2006 legislative change, which limited soldiers' access to firearms while off duty, resulting in a notable 40% reduction in suicide rates among soldiers.6 This policy serves as a compelling demonstration of how targeted, evidence-based interventions can effectively decrease the incidence of firearm injuries and fatalities on a national scale, thus reinforcing the importance of such measures in a global context to promote safety and prevent unnecessary loss of life.



In our scoping review, we synthesized multiple strategies proposed across studies, detailing evidence-based policies and interventions the global neurosurgical community can promote in our attempt to significantly reduce mortality and morbidity associated with firearm-related traumatic brain injuries, a critical component of the global health discourse ...

Language: en