Abstract

BACKGROUND: Serious mental illness (SMI) is more common among adults in correctional settings than in the general population. No standard exists for SMI screening across correctional settings; SMI therefore often goes undetected in these facilities. Placing individuals with unidentified SMI who are incarcerated in general population cells increases their risk for self-harming behaviors, suicide, and for being victims or perpetrators of exploitation and violence.



METHODS: This article describes a quantitative, descriptive study conducted to evaluate the use of the Brief Jail Mental Health Screen (BJMHS) tool to screen for possible SMI among individuals in a jail setting.



RESULTS: A total of 89 individuals who were incarcerated in one jail setting were screened either with the facility's internally developed standard medical questionnaire (SMQ) or with the BJMHS.



FINDINGS showed that 28% screened positive for possible SMI using the BJMHS as compared with only 3% using the SMQ.



CONCLUSION: The BJMHS flagged a higher number of possible instances of SMI than the jail's SMQ, potentially signifying its screening superiority. Identification of SMI leads to better care for individuals who are incarcerated, and it increases safety for the individual with SMI, the greater jail population, and jail staff.



FINDINGS from this study were shared with system leadership, which has replaced other screening tools with the BJMHS in at least 250 correctional facilities throughout the US.

