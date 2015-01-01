|
Bloch H, Klein C. Orthopadie (Heidelb) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Verletzungsprävention im Fußball Herausforderung für Teamärzte und Trainerteam
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38662137
High injury rates and long injury-related downtimes demonstrate the need for effective and differentiated injury prevention strategies in football [soccer]. Preventive measures should take place in various fields and should not be reduced to training programmes or medical approaches. The so-called "Big 6 of injury prevention" provide an overview of the key areas that should be addressed. In modern sports medicine, it should be a matter of course that the team doctor already participates in the primary prevention strategies and does not only get involved in the post-traumatic treatment. Similarly, a decision on a player's return to play after an injury should not be based solely on the medical assessment of the team doctor. Good communication and interdisciplinary cooperation, therefore, form the basis for successful prevention.
Language: de
Communication; Elite athletes; Leadership; Return to sport; Soccer