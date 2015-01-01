Abstract

High injury rates and long injury-related downtimes demonstrate the need for effective and differentiated injury prevention strategies in football [soccer]. Preventive measures should take place in various fields and should not be reduced to training programmes or medical approaches. The so-called "Big 6 of injury prevention" provide an overview of the key areas that should be addressed. In modern sports medicine, it should be a matter of course that the team doctor already participates in the primary prevention strategies and does not only get involved in the post-traumatic treatment. Similarly, a decision on a player's return to play after an injury should not be based solely on the medical assessment of the team doctor. Good communication and interdisciplinary cooperation, therefore, form the basis for successful prevention.



Hohe Verletzungsraten und lange Ausfallzeiten belegen den Bedarf an wirksamen und differenzierten Strategien zur Verletzungsprävention im Fußball. Präventive Maßnahmen sollten dabei in verschiedenen Handlungsfeldern stattfinden und nicht auf Trainingsinhalte oder medizinische Ansätze reduziert werden. Eine Orientierung über die wesentlichen Handlungsfelder geben die sogenannten "Big 6 der Verletzungsprävention". In der modernen Sportmedizin sollte es hierbei unlängst selbstverständlich sein, dass der Mannschaftsarzt bereits an den Strategien zur Primärprävention partizipiert und nicht erst bei der posttraumatischen Heilbehandlung einsteigt. Ebenso sollte eine Entscheidung über die Rückkehr eines Spielers nach einer Verletzung nicht alleine auf Basis der medizinischen Einschätzung des Mannschaftsarztes erfolgen. Gute Kommunikation und interdisziplinäre Zusammenarbeit bilden daher die Basis für erfolgreiche Prävention.

