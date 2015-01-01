|
Citation
|
Conner CM, Ionadi A, Mazefsky CA. The Pennsylvania journal on positive approaches 2023; 12(3): 69-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38660330
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Rates of death by suicide among teens and adults have increased more than 30% since 2000 in the United States, and an estimated 800,000 people die from suicide worldwide each year.1,2 Even more people experience suicidal thoughts and/or make suicide attempts. The past several years of research have taught us that autistic people are more likely to die from suicide than non-autistic people.3–5 Autistic people are also more likely to have suicidal ideation and to make attempts. Based on rates from a recent meta-analysis (statistical analysis to combine rates from published studies on the topic), 20% of autistic children and teens reported suicidal ideation in the past year, and 10% reported suicide attempts.6 Non-autistic children and teens comparatively report rates of 14.2% for suicidal thoughts and 4.5% for suicidal attempts.7 This suggests that the rates of suicide attempts are double in autistic children and teens compared to non-autistic children and teens. The comparisons for adults are even more striking. For autistic adults, 42% reported suicidal ideation in the past year, and 18% reported attempts.6 In studies of people who were first diagnosed as autistic in adulthood, over 60% reported having suicidal ideation.8 Comparatively, non-autistic adults reported rates of 4.8% for suicidal ideation and 0.7% for suicidal attempts.9 Therefore, available data suggests that autistic adults are 25 times more likely to make a suicide attempt than non-autistic adults.
Language: en