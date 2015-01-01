Abstract

The interactions between infants and caregivers are critical to infant development and caregiver well-being. Traditional developmental research has primarily emphasized the infant's development when studying infant-caregiver interactions, but a less commonly assessed feature of those interactions is the effect of the infant's crying on the caregiver's behavior. Using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) method (Moher et al., Public Library of Science Medicine, 6(7), e1000097, 2009), we conducted a systematic review of the literature evaluating the effects of crying on caregiver behavior. We searched for peer-reviewed articles in the Scopus and Web of Science Core Collection databases that included research studies in which researchers observed and manipulated infant crying and simultaneously measured features of caregiver behavior (actual or analogue). We used this body of literature to evaluate the existing evidence of the effects of crying on caregiver behavior, address the limitations and current gaps in our understanding of those interactions, and identify areas for future behavioral research.

