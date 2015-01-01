SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stacy M, Schulkin J. Perspect. Biol. Med. 2023; 66(3): 437-450.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)

DOI

10.1353/pbm.2023.a902036

PMID

38661937

Abstract

Suicide is a worldwide public health issue, and suicide ideation and behavior among adolescents, females in particular, have been increasing. Focusing on the risk factors that are unique to adolescents and adolescent females can help tailor and inform prevention strategies. There are unique biological, psychological, social, and societal factors that contribute to suicide ideation and behavior among adolescent females. Some of these include hormonal fluctuations and sensitivity, developing brain systems, impacts of social media, maladaptive coping, and peer influence. These changes do not occur in a vacuum and have recently been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been associated with increased social isolation and decreased mental health. By identifying how these factors coalesce and interact to drive suicide ideation and behavior, we can derive potential solutions to this problem. Given the variability in individuals, families, and communities, and the interacting and reinforcing nature of these risk factors, a multi-pronged approach that incorporates multiple interventions and involves families, schools, and communities is needed.


Language: en

Keywords

*COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Humans; Mental Health; Pandemics; Risk Factors; SARS-CoV-2; Social Isolation/psychology; Suicide Prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print