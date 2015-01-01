Abstract

Alcohol misuse is a global concern, contributing to 5.3% of total deaths and 132.6 million disability-adjusted life years worldwide. In Sub-Saharan African countries, the prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) has risen, especially among female sex workers, due to increased availability and advertising. However, there are limited studies on alcohol use and AUD among female sex workers in Tanzania. This study aimed to determine the prevalence, patterns, and factors associated with alcohol use and AUD among sex workers in Mbeya city, Tanzania. In this cross-sectional study, 212 female sex workers in Mbeya city, Tanzania, seeking enrolment in the National Institute for Medical Research Mbeya Medical Research Centre's registration cohort from July to November 2022. Structured interviews covered socio-demographics, alcohol screening (AUDIT-C and Timeline Follow Back Calendar), and sexual behaviours data. Data were analysed using Stata version 17. Descriptive analysis assessed alcohol consumption and AUD prevalence. Factors associated with alcohol use and AUD at bivariate analysis were identified using Chi-square/Fisher's exact tests. All variables with p-value ≤ 0.20 were entered into a multivariable logistic regression model to identify factors associated with alcohol use and AUD. Among 212 participants, 86.6% reported alcohol use in the past 12 months, 85% in the past 30 days, and 98.5% met AUD criteria. Factors linked to recent alcohol consumption included primary education or higher, income above the median, and more than 10 sexual partners. Education level, marital status, income, and having dependents were significantly associated with heavy drinking episodes. The prevalence of AUD, alcohol use, and heavy episodic drinking were high among female sex workers in Mbeya city. Socio-demographic factors and risky sexual behaviours were associated with alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking highlighting the need for targeted interventions to combat alcohol abuse among female sex workers within the HIV program.

Language: en