|
Citation
|
Huang G, Wabe N, Raban MZ, Silva SSM, Seaman K, Nguyen AD, Meulenbroeks I, Westbrook JI. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0302678.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38662707
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Active engagement in leisure activities has positive effects on individuals' health outcomes and social functioning; however, there is limited understanding of the link between participation in leisure activities, particularly non-exercise activities, and falls in older adults. This study aimed to determine the relationship between participation in leisure activities and the incidence of falls, and the variation of this relationship by dementia status in residential aged care facilities (RACFs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; *Leisure Activities; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Australia/epidemiology; Dementia/epidemiology; Female; Homes for the Aged; Humans; Incidence; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Retrospective Studies