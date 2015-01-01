|
Tsala Dimbuene Z, Ahinkorah BO, Amugsi DA. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0302627.
38662749
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has increasingly received attention in the last three decades. However, IPV-related studies in both high- and low- and middle-income countries adopted a victim-oriented perspective in which men are perpetrators and women, the victims. Using socio-cultural and resource theories as guiding frameworks, this paper assessed the associations between men's education and IPV in Central Africa, using nationally representative data of married and cohabiting women of reproductive ages.
*Educational Status; *Health Surveys; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Africa, Central/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Prevalence; Young Adult