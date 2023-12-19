Abstract

The relationship between the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and suicide risk in patients with mental disorders remains controversial. We conducted a network meta-analysis to examine the effects of SSRIs on suicide risk in patients with mental disorders. A comprehensive search was conducted across PubMed, Web of Science, PsycINFO, CENTRAL, Wanfang Database, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure for articles published until December 19, 2023. The main outcomes were suicidal ideation and instances of suicidal behavior. We included 29 double-blind randomized trials in our analysis. The findings suggest that SSRIs primarily offer short-term protection against suicidal ideation. By week 2, paroxetine, fluoxetine, escitalopram, and non-SSRI treatments were linked to a decreased suicide risk compared with a placebo, with the exception of sertraline. This protective effect was diminished by week 8. In contrast, studies on instances of suicidal behavior from weeks 1 to 10 found no significant difference in efficacy between SSRIs, non-SSRIs, and placebo. These results indicate that SSRIs may offer short-term protection against suicidal ideation. However, their long-term effectiveness in mitigating suicidal ideation and preventing suicidal behaviors is limited.

