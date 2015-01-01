Abstract

PURPOSE: In schizophrenia, aggressive conduct is frequent. And depressed mood can also contribute to the occurrence of aggressive behaviors. The aim of this study was to investigate the risk factors for the occurrence of aggression in stable schizophrenia patients in rural China, mainly to investigate the role of depressed mood in the occurrence of aggression in schizophrenia patients.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in the townships surrounding Chaohu City, Anhui Province, China. Patients' depressive mood was evaluated using the PHQ-9 (The 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire). Patients' aggressiveness was evaluated using the Modified Overt Aggression Scale (MOAS). A score of ≥4 was used as a threshold and divided into aggressive and non-aggressive groups.



RESULTS: This study comprised a total of 821 schizophrenia patients. Among them, the prevalence of having aggressive behavior was 18.8%. After correcting for confounders, logistic regression analysis showed that low education level (OR=0.470, 95% CI 0.254-0.870; p=0.016), living with family (OR=0.383, 95% CI 0.174-0.845; p=0.017) depressed mood (OR=1.147, 95% CI 1.112-1.184; p<0.001) was significantly associated with the risk of aggressive behavior in patients with schizophrenia. Multivariate linear regression indicated that higher levels of aggression were linked with lower levels of education and higher depressive mood.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that aggression is more common in patients with stable schizophrenia, and lower levels of education and higher levels of depression are associated risk factors for its occurrence. Living alone may be helpful in reducing the likelihood of aggression.

Language: en