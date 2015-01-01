Abstract

Background and Purpose: Vulnerable populations are social groups at increased risk for poor health outcomes. According to the vulnerable populations conceptual model (VPCM) nursing theory, vulnerable groups such as survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) are at risk for disease, morbidity, and mortality due to limited resources. The purpose of this article is to propose the VPCM as an organizing theoretical framework in the acute care setting of trauma patients suffering from IPV by outlining the factors affecting the care of this vulnerable population.



RESULTS: This synthesis of the literature outlines the decreased resource availability and increased relative risk encountered by IPV survivors, which results in poor health, which supports the application of the VPCM as a guiding theory. The VPCM provides a structure for understanding IPV patients and equips nursing with a framework for taking action through engagement, assessment, intervention, and evaluation of practice when caring for this vulnerable trauma population in the acute care setting. Implications for Practice: Using a theory-based model provides a framework for clinical practice interventions. Further research in the application of the VPCM as a theoretical basis for caring for trauma patients who are survivors of IPV is needed.

