|
Citation
|
Alexandre M. Res. Theory Nurs. Pract. 2024; 38(2): 139-151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38663967
|
Abstract
|
Background and Purpose: Vulnerable populations are social groups at increased risk for poor health outcomes. According to the vulnerable populations conceptual model (VPCM) nursing theory, vulnerable groups such as survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) are at risk for disease, morbidity, and mortality due to limited resources. The purpose of this article is to propose the VPCM as an organizing theoretical framework in the acute care setting of trauma patients suffering from IPV by outlining the factors affecting the care of this vulnerable population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Intimate Partner Violence; *Vulnerable Populations; *Wounds and Injuries/nursing; acute care setting; Adult; domestic violence; Female; hospital; Humans; intimate partner violence; Male; Middle Aged; Models, Nursing; Models, Theoretical; Nursing Theory; trauma; vulnerable populations conceptual model