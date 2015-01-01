|
Citation
|
Westman A, Bjornstig J. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2024; 32(1): e36.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38664693
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Increasing mountain activity and decreasing participant preparedness, as well as climate change, suggest needs to tailor mountain rescue. In Sweden, previous medical research of these services are lacking. The aim of the study is to describe Swedish mountain rescue missions as a basis for future studies, public education, resource allocation, and rescuer training.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Registries; *Rescue Work/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Child; Emergency medical services; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Mountaineering; Mountaineering/statistics & numerical data/injuries; Police/statistics & numerical data; Rescue work; Retrospective Studies; Sweden/epidemiology; Wilderness medicine; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/mortality; Young Adult