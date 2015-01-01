Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced partner-seeking and sexual behaviors of adults.



METHODS: We examined cross-sectional survey data collected at the end of the first year (n = 1,161) and second year (n = 1,233) of the COVID-19 pandemic by the National Opinion Research Center's (NORC) nationally representative, probability-based AmeriSpeak panel. Data were analyzed to: 1) quantify behavioral changes across pandemic years, 2) examine changes of in-person dating prevalence during year 2, and 3) assess risk perception for acquiring COVID-19 or HIV/STIs through new partnerships during year 2. Weighted percentages were calculated for responses; univariate relationships between demographic characteristics and outcomes were assessed.



RESULTS: Prevalence of new partners for dating remained stable across pandemic years (year 1: n = 1,157 [10%]; year 2: n = 1,225 [12%]). The prevalence of in-person sex with new partners was also stable (year 1: n = 1,157 [7%], year 2: n = 1,225 [6%]), marking a decline from a prepandemic estimate (2015-2016: 16%). Partner-seeking experiences varied by age and sexual identity in both years, and by race/ethnicity during year 2. Reports of in-person dating fluctuated throughout year 2, without clear relationship to viral variants. Respondents who met new partners in person during year 2 generally reported greater concern and preparedness for reducing risks associated with HIV/STIs than COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of U.S. adults seeking new partners for dating or sex remained stable across pandemic years. During future public health emergencies, public health officials are encouraged to offer guidance for reducing disease risks in partnerships, while emphasizing sexual health and providing tailored messaging for persons more susceptible to infection.

Language: en