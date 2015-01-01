Abstract

Maintaining the good mental health of Taiwanese military personnel is crucial, especially in light of incidents such as the Taiwan Strait crisis. Suicide is a leading cause of death among military personnel and alexithymia is a significant risk factor for suicidal ideation. However, the mechanisms linking alexithymia and suicidal ideation in this psychologically burdened population remain poorly understood. In total, 863 voluntary army military personnel from Taiwanese reserve brigades and combined-arms brigades were enroled between May 2020 and February 2021. Structured questionnaires about alexithymia, perceived stress, depression, suicidal ideation, and background characteristics were used. Mediation analyses were conducted to examine the serial mediation roles of perceived stress and depression in the relationship between alexithymia and suicidal ideation. Significant positive correlations were observed between alexithymia, perceived stress, depression, and suicidal ideation in bivariate analyses. Serial mediation analyses revealed that alexithymia significantly predicted higher levels of perceived stress, subsequently leading to depressive symptoms, which were associated with suicidal ideation. Depression served as a significant mediator between alexithymia and suicidal ideation. The strongest mediating effect (71.4%) was observed in the pathway from alexithymia through perceived stress and depression to suicidal ideation. Limitations included the utilization of cross-sectional data and a reliance on retrospective self-report measures. Perceived stress and depression were identified as serial mediators in the association between alexithymia and suicidal ideation. Clinically, it is crucial to prioritise interventions that target emotional regulation skills and assess the presence of alexithymia to effectively reduce suicidal ideation in military personnel.

Language: en