Citation
Rubin-Kahana DS, Butler K, Hassan AN, Sanches M, Le Foll B. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38664196
Abstract
BACKGROUND: With increases in cannabis use and potency, there is a need to improve our understanding of the impact of use on cognitive function. Previous research indicates long-term cannabis use may have a negative effect on executive function. Few studies have examined persistence of it in protracted abstinence, and there is limited evidence of predictors of worse cognitive function in current and former users. In this study, we aim to evaluate the associations between cannabis use status (current, former, and never use) and self-report cognition. Further, we investigate if cannabis use characteristics predict self-report cognitive function.
Language: en
Keywords
Abstinence; attention; cannabis; cognition; executive function; NESARC-III