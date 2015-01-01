Abstract

We were intrigued by the recent article authored by Thapa et al,1 which researched the pilot training program on hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and choking first aid for frontline police responders in rural Nepal. The training program, led by faculty emergency physicians, residents, and medical officers, notably enhanced the knowledge, skills competency, and confidence of the police responders.

In line with this focus on emergency preparedness, we conducted a randomized, controlled trial aimed at exploring the effects of choking training on young children.2 Our study involved 180 children aged 4 to 8 y, randomly divided into a training group (120 children) and a control group (60 children). Through assessments before and after the training, as well as during 2- and 7-mo follow-ups, we observed significant improvements in the responses of the training group to choking scenarios. Notably, even after several months, these enhancements persisted, underscoring the enduring impact of early intervention and education.



Finally, we confirm the belief expressed by Thapa et al regarding the importance of teaching first aid to enhance preparedness and effectiveness in handling emergency situations. Specifically, by providing ...

Language: en