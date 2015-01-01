|
Citation
|
Tse E, Alexiou GA. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38659411
|
Abstract
|
We were intrigued by the recent article authored by Thapa et al,1 which researched the pilot training program on hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and choking first aid for frontline police responders in rural Nepal. The training program, led by faculty emergency physicians, residents, and medical officers, notably enhanced the knowledge, skills competency, and confidence of the police responders.
Language: en