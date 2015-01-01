Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hemorrhage is a major cause of preventable trauma deaths, and the ABC approach is widely used during the primary survey. We hypothesize that prioritizing circulation over intubation (CAB) can improve outcomes in patients with exsanguinating injuries.



METHODS: A prospective observational study involving international trauma centers was conducted. Patients with systolic blood pressure below 90 who were intubated within 30 min of arrival were included. Prioritizing circulation (CAB) was defined as delaying intubation until blood products were started, and/or bleeding control was performed before securing the airway. Demographics, clinical data, and outcomes were recorded.



RESULTS: The study included 278 eligible patients, with 61.5% falling within the "CAB" cohort and 38.5% in the "ABC" cohort. Demographic and disease characteristics, including age, sex, ISS, use of blood products, and other relevant factors, exhibited comparable distributions between the two cohorts. The CAB group had a higher proportion of penetrating injuries and more patients receiving intubation in the operating room. Notably, patients in the CAB group demonstrated higher GCS scores, lower SBP values before intubation but higher after intubation, and a significantly lower incidence of cardiac arrest and post-intubation hypotension. Key outcomes revealed significantly lower 24-hour mortality in the CAB group (11.1% vs. 69.2%), a lower rate of renal failure, and a higher rate of ARDS. Multivariable logistic regression models showed a 91% reduction in the odds of mortality within 24 h and an 89% reduction at 30 days for the CAB cohort compared to the ABC cohort. These findings suggest that prioritizing circulation before intubation is associated with improved outcomes in patients with exsanguinating injuries.



CONCLUSION: Post-intubation hypotension is observed to be correlated with worse outcomes. The consideration of prioritizing circulation over intubation in patients with exsanguinating injuries, allowing for resuscitation, or bleeding control, appears to be associated with potential improvements in survival. Emphasizing the importance of circulation and resuscitation is crucial, and this approach might offer benefits for various bleeding-related conditions.

Language: en