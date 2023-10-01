Abstract

BACKGROUND: Isolated, closed, femoral shaft fractures are dangerous injuries that commonly occur in the setting of high energy trauma or among older patients with significant comorbidities. Despite their prevalence, relatively little data exists connecting patient independent risk factors to the time to 30-day mortality, unplanned reoperations and unplanned readmissions in these fractures.



METHODS: Using National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP) database, isolated close femoral shaft fractures were identified using ICD-10 codes. Patient demographics, perioperative course and adverse events were identified. Categorical and binary variables were analyzed among procedure cohorts using Chi2 analysis. Univariate and multivariate analysis were conducted to identify independent risk factors associated with primary outcomes.



RESULTS: Between 2010 and 2019, 1346 closed isolated femoral shaft fracture patients with a mean age of 66.7 were identified, of whom 30.6% and 69.4% were male and female, respectively. Surgical procedures included: 915 (68.0%) intramedullary nail (IMN); 428 (31.8%) open reduction internal fixation (ORIF); and 3 (0.2%) external fixator (Ex-fix). Patients who underwent ORIF reported 3.19 (OR: 3.19; CI: 1.45-7.03; p = 0.004) and 2.12 (OR: 2.12; CI: 1.10-4.09; p = 0.024) increased odds of mortality and unplanned related readmission compared to patients who received IMN. Transfusion, DVT, and PE rates were 34.2%, 1.4%, and 1.1%, respectively. Furthermore, 50% of mortality cases occurred within 6 days of surgery. Patients requiring reintubation reported 61.8 (OR: 61.8; CI: 15.7-242.40; p < 0.001) increased odds of mortality compared to patients not requiring reintubation.



CONCLUSION: Patients with femoral shaft fractures who require reintubation have increased odds of mortality than those successfully extubated. In addition to precautions prior to extubation, patients with femoral shaft fractures should also be carefully monitored for the development of DVT or PE, and they should be definitively fixed with IMN whenever possible.

