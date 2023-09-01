Abstract

This pilot feasibility study examined the effects of a new trauma-informed parenting program, Family Life Skills Triple P (FLSTP), in an open uncontrolled trial conducted in a regular service delivery context via video conferencing. FLSTP was trialed as a group-delivered 10-session intervention. Program modules target positive parenting skills (4 sessions) and adult life skills including coping with emotions, taking care of relationships, self-care, dealing with the past, healthy living, and planning for the future. Participants were 50 parents with multiple vulnerabilities, due to social disadvantage or adverse childhood experiences, who had children aged 3-9 with early onset behavior problems. Outcomes were assessed across four data collection points: baseline, mid-intervention (after Session 4), post-intervention, and 3-month follow up.



FINDINGS show moderate to large intra-group effect sizes for changes in child behavior problems, parenting practices and risk of child maltreatment, and medium effect sizes for parental distress, emotion regulation and self-compassion. Parents and practitioners reported high levels of consumer satisfaction with the program. Parents with lower levels of parental self-efficacy, lower personal agency and higher baseline scores on a measure of child abuse potential were at greater risk of not completing the program. The strength of these preliminary findings indicates that a more rigorous evaluation using a randomized clinical trial is warranted.

