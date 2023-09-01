|
Sanders MR, Turner KMT, Baker S, Ma T, Chainey C, Horstead SK, Wimalaweera S, Gardner S, Eastwood J. Behav. Ther. 2024; 55(3): 621-635.
(Copyright © 2024, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38670673
This pilot feasibility study examined the effects of a new trauma-informed parenting program, Family Life Skills Triple P (FLSTP), in an open uncontrolled trial conducted in a regular service delivery context via video conferencing. FLSTP was trialed as a group-delivered 10-session intervention. Program modules target positive parenting skills (4 sessions) and adult life skills including coping with emotions, taking care of relationships, self-care, dealing with the past, healthy living, and planning for the future. Participants were 50 parents with multiple vulnerabilities, due to social disadvantage or adverse childhood experiences, who had children aged 3-9 with early onset behavior problems. Outcomes were assessed across four data collection points: baseline, mid-intervention (after Session 4), post-intervention, and 3-month follow up.
Language: en
*Feasibility Studies; *Parenting/psychology; Adaptation, Psychological; Adult; adverse childhood experiences; Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology; Child; Child Abuse/psychology; Child, Preschool; disadvantage; Enhanced Triple P; Family Life Skills Triple P; Family Therapy/methods; Family/psychology; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; parenting; Parents/psychology; Pilot Projects