|
Citation
|
Fergerson AK, Caulfield NM, Dworkin ER, Capron DW. Behav. Ther. 2024; 55(3): 431-442.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38670659
|
Abstract
|
Sexual minority women (SMW) are highly vulnerable to trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms following trauma exposure. Negative posttraumatic cognitions (i.e., negative cognitions about self, world, and self-blame following trauma exposure) are hypothesized to exacerbate and maintain the relationship between trauma exposure and PTSD symptoms. Posttraumatic cognitions are particularly important to examine in relation to PTSD symptoms among trauma-exposed SMW given their elevated risk for trauma exposure and PTSD. It is also important to understand whether the strength of this relationship differs as a function of trauma type to elucidate potentially differential pathways for risk by trauma type in this population. The current study explored whether trauma type (sexual assault vs. nonsexual trauma) moderated the relationship between negative posttraumatic cognitions and PTSD symptom severity among a sample of trauma-exposed SMW. Participants were SMW (n = 516) users of an online survey platform, Prolific. Data were collected via 20-minute online survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Cognition; *Sex Offenses/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; Female; Humans; Middle Aged; posttraumatic cognitions; PTSD; Severity of Illness Index; sexual minority women; sexual trauma; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult