Abstract

BACKGROUND: People experiencing homelessness are at increased risk of violence and abuse, however, there is insufficient knowledge about rates of inquiry or readiness of healthcare professionals to address violence and abuse among this population. This study aimed to explore healthcare professionals' experiences and perceptions of asking about violence and abuse among patients experiencing homelessness.



METHODS: This study used a qualitative, interpretive, and exploratory design. We performed focus group discussions with healthcare professionals (n = 22) working at an integrative healthcare unit for people experiencing homelessness. Data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis, following Braun and Clarke's six-phase approach.



FINDINGS are reported according to the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research (COREQ) checklist.



RESULTS: The overarching theme of the analysis is that addressing violence and abuse is at risk of "falling through the cracks". The theme is supported by three sub-themes: Hesitance to address violence and abuse, The complex dynamics of violence and abuse in homelessness, and Challenges in addressing violence and abuse amidst competing priorities and collaborative efforts. The normalisation of violence and abuse within the context of homelessness perpetuates a "cycle" where the severity and urgency of addressing violence and abuse are overlooked or minimised, hindering effective interventions. Moreover, healthcare professionals themselves may inadvertently contribute to this normalisation. The hesitance expressed by healthcare professionals in addressing the issue further reinforces the prevailing belief that violence and abuse are inherent aspects of homelessness. This normalisation within the healthcare system adds another layer of complexity to addressing these issues effectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings underscore the need for targeted interventions and coordinated efforts that not only address the immediate physical needs of people experiencing homelessness but also challenge and reshape the normalised perceptions surrounding violence and abuse. By prioritising awareness, education, and supportive interventions, we can begin to "break the cycle" and provide a safer environment where violence and abuse are not accepted or overlooked.

Language: en