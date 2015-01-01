|
Pablo MC, Ildefonso HA, Elisa CR. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2024; 24(1): e322.
INTRODUCTION: Over the last decade, there has been an increasing number of studies regarding experiences of mistreatment, disrespect and abuse (D&A) during facility-based childbirth. These negative experiences during labour have been proven to create a barrier for seeking both facility-based childbirth and postnatal health care, as well as increasing severe postpartum depression among the women who experienced them. This constitutes a serious violation of human rights. However, few studies have carried out specifically designed interventions to reduce these practices. The aim of this scoping review is to synthetise available evidence on this subject, and to identify initiatives that have succeeded in reducing the mistreatment, D&A that women suffer during childbirth in health facilities.
*Delivery, Obstetric; *Maternal Health Services/standards; *Parturition/psychology; *Professional-Patient Relations; *Respect; Attitude of Health Personnel; Childbirth; Disrespect and abuse; Female; Human rights; Humans; Interventions; Mistreatment; Obstetrical violence; Obstetrics; Pregnancy; Quality of Health Care; Reproductive rights; Respectful maternity care