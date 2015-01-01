Abstract

Suicide is prevalent among young adults, and epidemiological studies indicate that insomnia, nightmares, and depression are significantly associated with a high incidence of suicidal ideation (SI). However, the causal relationship between these factors and SI remains unclear. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the association between nightmares and depression and insomnia and SI in young adults, as well as to develop a mediation model to investigate the causal relationship between insomnia, nightmare, depression, and SI. We assessed insomnia, nightmares, depression, and SI in 546 young adults using the Insomnia Severity Scale (ISI), Disturbing Dream and Nightmare Severity Scale (DDNSI), Depression Study Scale (CESD-20), and Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS). Using the Bootstrap method, the mediation effects of nightmares and depression between insomnia and SI were calculated. The results demonstrated that nightmares and depression fully mediated the relationship between insomnia and SI, including the chain-mediation of insomnia and SI between nightmare and depression with an effect value of 0.02, 95% CI 0.01-0.04, and depression as a mediator between insomnia and SI with an effect value of 0.22, 95% CI 0.15-0.29. This study found that depression and nightmares may be risk and predictive factors between insomnia and SI, which implies that the assessment and treatment of depression and the simple or linked effect of nightmares play crucial roles in preventing SI in young adults.

