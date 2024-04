Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child injuries significantly impact health and development, shaping the nation's future. With proper knowledge, parents or primary caregivers can effectively prevent, address, and treat these predictable injuries.



METHODS: Face-to-face interviews were conducted with 373 parents or primary caregivers of children under 14 years old in four randomly selected urban slum areas in Malwani, Mumbai Suburban District.



RESULTS: Only 30% of respondents had basic first aid knowledge, and merely 10% were aware of unintentional injuries, correlating significantly with parental literacy levels. However, most respondents demonstrated appropriate responses.



CONCLUSIONS: Parental or primary caregiver knowledge and response play a critical role in mitigating unintentional child injuries. Increasing awareness among parents and primary caregivers about injuries, their impact on child development and first aid is imperative.

