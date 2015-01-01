SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saalfield J, Haag B. Psychol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00332941241251460

PMID

38670573

Abstract

The sociodevelopmental periods of adolescence and young adulthood are rife with alcohol use. However, much of the literature demonstrating this comes from 'traditional' settings and college campuses (i.e., large suburban/urban campuses, or those containing their own infrastructure). Alcohol culture in rural areas has largely been understudied, which may be problematic given the unique stressors they face (e.g., economic hardship, lack of social activities, healthcare inequality). There has also been difficulty both within and across fields classifying rural versus urban geographical locations; no distinct system used broadly, making ittrea difficult to generalize and accurately collect data. The geographic categorizations are often viewed as homogenous identifiers; however, diversity occurs both within and outside of these classification systems. It appears that rurality may be a risk factor for increased drinking both earlier and later in life, but the research has failed to extend to the formative college years. This short review has two main focuses: attempting to disentangle the definition of rurality and reviewing the literature regarding alcohol use in rural areas, with a specific focus on adolescents and young adults. Identifying the mechanisms responsible for substance use in rural areas is a crucial component of prevention and treatment programs.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; alcohol; geography; rural; young adult

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print