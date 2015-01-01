Abstract

The sociodevelopmental periods of adolescence and young adulthood are rife with alcohol use. However, much of the literature demonstrating this comes from 'traditional' settings and college campuses (i.e., large suburban/urban campuses, or those containing their own infrastructure). Alcohol culture in rural areas has largely been understudied, which may be problematic given the unique stressors they face (e.g., economic hardship, lack of social activities, healthcare inequality). There has also been difficulty both within and across fields classifying rural versus urban geographical locations; no distinct system used broadly, making ittrea difficult to generalize and accurately collect data. The geographic categorizations are often viewed as homogenous identifiers; however, diversity occurs both within and outside of these classification systems. It appears that rurality may be a risk factor for increased drinking both earlier and later in life, but the research has failed to extend to the formative college years. This short review has two main focuses: attempting to disentangle the definition of rurality and reviewing the literature regarding alcohol use in rural areas, with a specific focus on adolescents and young adults. Identifying the mechanisms responsible for substance use in rural areas is a crucial component of prevention and treatment programs.

