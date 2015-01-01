Abstract

Although universities in the US commonly implement sexual consent education programs for students that focus on understanding how to communicate sexual consent, it remains unclear to what extent sexual consent education is taking place in grades K-12. The goal of this study was to assess K-12 health education standards recommendations for sexual consent education. We conducted a content analysis of health education standards from 43 states in the US to evaluate the guidelines provided to health educators across different grade levels. Using inductive and deductive coding, we identified six themes related to sexual consent. These themes were: 1) defining sexual consent, 2) explaining the legal standard of sexual consent, 3) defining personal space, 4) promoting healthy decision-making, 5) emphasizing good communication skills, and 6) defining healthy relationships. Fewer states directly focused on sexual consent education; instead, they provided information that could indirectly relate to consent, such as discussions on relationships and personal space. Across grade levels, topics related to sexual consent became more prevalent as adolescents progressed through school. While many states' health standards do not explicitly discuss sexual consent, they may implicitly address consent through other topics. Educators and policymakers should advocate for more explicit and detailed education on sexual consent in the K-12 school system. This could help increase the number of students educated on sexual consent before entering higher education, potentially reducing rates of sexual violence, and promoting healthier sexual behaviors and attitudes.

