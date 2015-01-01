|
Ehrnrooth A, Gluschkoff K, Jokela M, Komulainen K. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38668773
PURPOSE: Previous research suggests several sociodemographic risk factors for the persistence of harmful alcohol use. However, the evidence is limited due to short follow-up times, retrospective reporting and samples comprising only people with alcohol dependence. We pooled data from six prospective cohort studies to systematically evaluate whether the sociodemographic risk factors differ between the incidence and persistence of harmful alcohol use.
Meta-analysis; Persistent harmful alcohol use; Prospective cohort studies; Sociodemographic risk factors