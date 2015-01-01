Abstract

At least one in three women experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime. The most commonly sustained IPV-related brain injuries include strangulation-related alterations in consciousness (S-AICs) and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Moreover, survivors of IPV-related S-AICs and/or TBIs often demonstrate psychological distress such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. However, the co-occurrence of S-AICs and TBIs, and whether such TBIs may be moderate to severe, has not been systematically examined, and most data have been collected from women in North America. The purpose of this study was to examine the co-occurrence of IPV-related S-AICs and TBIs across a range of geographical locations and to determine the extent to which these S-AICs are related to psychological distress. Women who had experienced physical IPV (N=213) were included in this secondary analysis of retrospectively collected data across four countries (Canada, USA, Spain, and Colombia). The Brain Injury Severity Assessment (BISA) was used to assess IPV-related BI across all sites. Because various questionnaires were employed to assess levels of depression, anxiety, and PTSD at each site, we created a standardized composite score by converting raw scores into Z-scores for analysis. Mann Whitney U tests and Chi square tests were conducted to examine differences between women with- versus without-experience of S-AICs and to discover if there was a relationship between the occurrence of S-AICs and TBIs. Analysis of variance, and analysis of covariance (to control for the potential confounding effects of age, education, and non IPV-related TBI) were used to compare levels of psychological distress in women who had or had not experienced S-AICs. Approximately 67% of women sustained at least one IPV-related BI (i.e., TBI and/or S-AIC). In a sub-sample of women who sustained at least one IPV-related BI, approximately 37% sustained both S-AICs and TBIs, 2% sustained only S-AICs (with no TBIs), and 61% sustained TBIs exclusively (with no S-AICs). Furthermore, women who had sustained S-AICs (with or without a TBI) were more likely to have experienced a moderate to severe BI than those who had not sustained an S-AIC (BISA severity subscale: U=3939, p=0.006). Additionally, women who experienced S-AICs (with or without a TBI) reported higher levels of psychological distress compared to women who never experienced S-AICs, irrespective of whether they occurred once or multiple times. These data underscore the importance of assessing for S-AIC in women who have experienced IPV and when present, to also assess for TBIs and the presence of psychological distress. Unfortunately, there were methodological differences across sites precluding cross-site comparisons. Nonetheless, data were collected across four culturally and geographically diverse countries, and therefore highlight IPV-related BIs as a global issue which needs to be aggressively studied with policies established and then implemented to address find.

