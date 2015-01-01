Abstract

Black sexual minority men (SMM) are disproportionately impacted by HIV in the United States. Intimate partner violence (IPV), substance use, and depression are associated with HIV risk behavior such as condomless sex. In this study, we assessed cross-sectional associations between multiple types of IPV victimization and condomless sex with serodiscordant partners. We then evaluated the mediating roles of mental health and substance use, in a sample of 213 Black SMM living with HIV. We used validated scales to assess IPV victimization, depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms, general mental health, and substance use. All independent variables (IPV type) that had at least a marginal (p < .10) association with the dependent variable (condomless sex with a serodiscordant partner) and any potential mediator were included in mediation models. Mediator role was determined based on a statistically significant outcome (p < .05) in the mediation model. Physical assault, injury-inducing IPV, and sexual coercion were each positively correlated with condomless sex. Depression, overall mental health, and substance use were associated with physical assault and injury-inducing IPV, and depression was associated with sexual coercion IPV. Both physical assault and injury-inducing IPV were associated with overall mental health, but none of the mental health and substance use measures mediated the associations between IPV and condomless sex.



FINDINGS suggest that HIV prevention efforts for Black SMM may need to incorporate IPV screening and prevention services. Further research is needed to understand the psychosocial pathways by which physical forms of IPV relate to condom use.

Language: en