Abstract

AIM: To examine healthcare providers' extent of and perceived barriers and facilitators to screening for intimate partner violence in pregnant women attending prenatal clinics.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional descriptive design was used to collect data from 130 healthcare providers.



METHODS: Seventeen healthcare providers from 17 prenatal clinics in Kanungu district, Uganda, were recruited via convenience sampling to participate in an online survey implementing a modified Normalization Measure Development instrument. Data were collected between February 2023 and March 2023 (02/8/2023 to 03/12/2023) and analysed using descriptive and Mann-Whitney U test and chi-square tests.



RESULTS: Slightly more than half (56%) of healthcare providers report screening pregnant women for intimate partner violence. There was a statistically significant relationship between healthcare providers screening for intimate partner violence and having previous training on intimate partner violence screening. The only barrier to screening identified was a lack of understanding of how intimate partner violence screening affects the nature of participant's own work. There were numerous potential facilitators identified for healthcare providers' intimate partner violence screening.



CONCLUSION: Although higher-than-expected number of healthcare providers reported screening of pregnant women for intimate partner violence, the extent of screening is still suboptimal. The barrier to screening identified needs to be addressed and facilitators promoted. Receiving training among healthcare providers on intimate partner violence screening was associated with higher levels of screening; thus, this needs to be enhanced to optimize screening rates. Future studies should assess screening practices objectively and implement interventions to improve healthcare providers' intimate partner violence screening rates. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND/OR PATIENT CARE: Screening for intimate partner violence should be part of standard care provided by healthcare providers to all pregnant women during prenatal clinic visits. The study supports the need for more training for healthcare providers in aspects related to intimate partner violence screening in order to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment of those affected, identify those at risk and increase awareness. There is a need to enhance healthcare providers' capacity for intimate partner violence screening through education by integrating intimate partner violence screening pre- and post-registration courses and preparation programs or curriculum. IMPACT: Intimate partner violence (IPV) in pregnancy is a global health problem. Screening for IPV by healthcare providers is suboptimal. This study found that only 56% of healthcare providers were routinely screening for IPV in Ugandan prenatal clinics. This study identified the main facilitators and one barrier to IPV screening. REPORTING METHOD: This study has adhered to the relevant EQUATOR guidelines for quantitative studies. PATIENT AND PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient was involved in this study.

