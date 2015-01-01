Abstract

Metaverse platforms have gained worldwide popularity in recent years. This increase in popularity has also heightened safety concerns, as virtual sexual assault against children and the youth is on the rise. The issue of sexual abuse in the metaverse is becoming increasingly controversial due to the gaps in the current regulatory framework that result from the uncertain consequences of such virtual crimes. Drawing on an online survey of female users of Zepeto (n = 343), a metaverse social network platform where users interact with others while creating personalized avatars and virtual spaces, this study aims to explore how female users interpret the risk of sexual harassment in Zepeto, examining the triggers of emotional distress and behavioral change that result from such risk assessments by users. It investigates how these interpretations and responses vary depending on their sense of presence and engagement in the virtual environment and identification with their avatars and how all these processes differ between adolescent and adult female users. Overall, this study provides insights into the complex dynamics of virtual victimization. The findings could inform the development of regulatory frameworks that protect users from virtual sexual assault and create a safer environment for all users, especially the youngest generations.

Language: en