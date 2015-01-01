|
Faria A, Sousa T, Vaz JR, Gabriel R, Gama J, Stergiou N. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America)
38666361
BACKGROUND: Physical decline due to aging has been associated with the risk of falls. Minimum toe clearance (MTC) is a gait parameter that might play a role in the mechanism of tripping and falling. However, it is unclear if there are any sex-related effects regarding MTC as people age. The present study investigated if there are sex-related differences in MTC in older active adults.
balance; falls; gait; tripping; variability