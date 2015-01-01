SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aliasghari F, Effati-Daryani F, Mohammadi A, Mirghafourvand M. BMJ Open 2024; 14(4): e082570.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjopen-2023-082570

38670608

OBJECTIVE: Violence has had adverse effects on the physical and psychological dimensions of pregnant women. This study was conducted with the aim of determining the relationship of domestic violence with pregnancy symptoms and pregnancy experience.

DESIGN: In this cross-sectional study, pregnant women were selected through two-stage cluster sampling method. Data were collected using the domestic violence questionnaire of the WHO, pregnancy symptoms inventory (PSI) and pregnancy experience scale (PES). To determine the relationship between domestic violence with pregnancy symptoms and pregnancy experience, adjusted general linear model was used in multivariate analysis. SETTING: Health centres in Urmia-Iran in 2022. PARTICIPANTS: 415 pregnant women.

RESULTS: The frequency of emotional, physical and sexual violence was 86.0%, 67.7% and 79.5%, respectively. The mean (SD) of PSI was 49.45 (14.38) with attainable score of 0-123 and PES including happiness and worry was 14.32 (6.48) and 16.21 (2.51) with attainable score of 0-30, respectively. Based on the adjusted general linear model, the mean score of PSI in women who experienced physical violence (mild (p<0.001) and moderate (p<0.001)); sexual violence (mild (p<0.001), moderate (p<0.001) and severe (p<0.001)); and emotional violence (mild (p<0.001), moderate (p=0.002) and severe (p<0.001)) was significantly higher than women without experiencing violence. The mean score of happiness during pregnancy in women who experienced physical violence (moderate (p=0.011)) and emotional violence (mild (p<0.001), moderate (p=0.002) and severe (p<0.001)) was significantly lower than women without experience of violence. Also, the mean score of worry scores in women with experience of sexual violence (mild (p=0.001) and moderate (p=0.012)) and emotional violence (mild (p<0.001), moderate (p<0.001)) and severe (p<0.001)) was significantly higher than women without experiencing violence.

CONCLUSION: Considering the relationship between violence and pregnancy symptoms and pregnancy experiences, it is necessary to use appropriate strategies to prevent violence in pregnant women.


Language: en

*Domestic Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Behavior; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Iran; Linear Models; Maternal medicine; Physical Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Pregnancy; Pregnancy Complications/psychology/epidemiology; Pregnant Women/psychology; Reproductive medicine; Sex Offenses/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult

