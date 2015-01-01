Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Individuals experiencing suicidal ideation or behavior frequently seek assistance at the emergency department (ED), yet the care they receive does not consistently align with their needs. This study explores the ED care experience of suicidal patients from their own perspective and offers recommendations to improve ED care for this population.



METHOD: This qualitative study uses a descriptive interpretative design. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 7 individuals who sought care in an ED due to suicidal ideation or behavior. Transcripts were analyzed using thematic analysis.



FINDINGS: Participants' experiences were marked by an unsuited physical environment described as uncomfortable, noisy, and depressing. The organization of care was perceived as inadequate as patients complained about limited front-line access to mental health expertise, long waiting times, overworked staff, and inequities between patients with physical injuries and those with mental health concerns. Participants reported feelings of being trapped, left on their own and mistreated during their ED stay. Most found their care experience unhelpful or distressing, leaving them reluctant to reconsult. Specific recommendations based on patients' testimonials and literature are provided to enhance the ED care experience of suicidal patients.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights several areas for improvement of the ED care experience of suicidal patients. Changes in current practices are needed to offer suicidal patients the satisfying care experience they deserve.

Language: en