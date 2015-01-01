Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Crohn's disease (CD) is complicated by intestinal strictures and fistula formation; however, intestinal perforation is relatively rare. CASE PRESENTATION: Following a traffic accident in the evening, a 39-year-old woman experienced abdominal pain that worsened the following morning and was taken to the emergency department. She had a 17-year history of CD and eight endoscopic balloon dilations for descending colonic strictures. She presented with a high fever of 40.0°C, along with tenderness and rebound pain throughout her abdomen, with the most substantial point being in the lower left abdomen. Computed tomography showed thickening of the descending colon wall, increased fat concentration around the wall, and a slight presence of air in the mesentery near the intestinal wall. We diagnosed the patient with generalized peritonitis due to traumatic penetration of the mesentery of the descending colon and performed emergency surgery. Intraoperative observation of the abdominal cavity with a laparoscope revealed purulent ascites but no apparent perforation or edematous mesentery, with white moss and redness in the descending colon. This prompted the decision to perform peritoneal lavage drainage and a transverse colonic double colostomy. The postoperative course was favorable, and the patient was discharged from the hospital on the postoperative day 14. Four months after discharge, colostomy closure was performed.



CONCLUSION: Relatively minor trauma in patients with CD can result in colon injury. An injured bowel is usually accompanied by active lesions due to CD; however, caution is required, as endoscopic balloon dilatation without accompaniment may be a background factor.

Language: en