Abstract

BACKGROUND: Population-based data regarding the associations between prior concussion or brain injury symptoms/diagnosis and mental/social well-being is lacking for U.S. children.



METHODS: Associations between prior concussion or brain injury symptoms/diagnosis (reported by parents of children ages 5-17 from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey) and current mental/social well-being were determined in multivariable models.



RESULTS: Amongst 2020 US children, 8.7% and 5.3% had previous symptoms and diagnosis of concussion/brain injury, respectively. 23% of children with symptoms were never checked for a concussion/brain injury, with younger children at higher risk of not getting checked after symptomatic head trauma. Prior concussion or brain injury symptoms/diagnosis was associated with a higher likelihood of current depressive symptoms (odds ratio [OR] = 1.60; 95% CI = 1.21-2.14; p < 0.001), anxiety (OR = 2.07; 95% CI = 1.52-2.82; p < 0.001), difficulty making friends (OR = 1.57; 95% = 1.06-2.33; p = 0.03), use of medications for mental/social/behavioral issues (OR = 1.69; CI = 1.21-2.36; p = 0.002), and mental health therapy/counseling (OR = 1.52; 95% CI = 1.13-2.04; p = 0.006).



CONCLUSION: U.S. children with prior concussion or brain injury symptoms/diagnosis have a higher rate of mental and social disturbances and a more frequent need for mental health services. Nearly one-quarter of children with significant symptoms after head trauma are never checked for a concussion/brain injury; routine concussion evaluation after head trauma should be emphasized especially in younger children.

Language: en